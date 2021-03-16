All news

Global Cheap and Cheerful? Opportunities in Low-Cost Beer Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cheap and Cheerful? Opportunities in Low-Cost Beer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

 

Premiumisation is one of the most fundamental trends in the brewing industry. Nevertheless, low-cost beers still have a role to play. Opportunities can be found in both emerging and developed markets, often centred on affordability in the former and linked to the health of the economy in the latter. Although generally limited in terms of duration or geography, the potential for generating growth in challenging situations means these opportunities should not be underestimated.

Euromonitor International’s Cheap and Cheerful? Opportunities in Low-Cost Beer global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

 

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

