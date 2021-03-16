All news

Global Cheese in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Cheese is expected to record a return to positive volume growth in 2020 following its sharp decline in 2019, driven by a sharp rise in the volume sales of soft cheese. Volume sales of both soft cheese and spreadable processed cheese rose sharply during the period March–June 2020 as consumers prepared more food at home. Many consumers were already accustomed to making home-made meals such as pizza from scratch, as opposed to purchasing readymade alternatives, driven by Argentina’s ongoing economi…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Cheese in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Soft cheese drives return to volume growth in 2020

Strong unit price growth continues to constrain demand for cheese in 2020

Molfino retains lead as smaller players struggle due to foodservice closures in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower growth as consumers prepare less food at home in 2021

Hard cheese and spreadable processed cheese lead return to positive growth over the forecast period

Growth potential for private label players as consumers focus on value for money

CATEGORY DATA

