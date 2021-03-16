Global Cheese in Austria Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As with most the dairy category in 2020, the forced closure of all non-essential stores from mid-March will hit foodservice volume sales of cheese hard. Although cheese benefitted slightly from still being used in dishes or as a topping in takeaways, this did not fully compensate for the overall decrease in foodservice volume sales. With some foodservice outlets completely closed for long periods, cheese producers had no choice but to pivot away from foodservice towards retail to avoid big losse…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cheese in Austria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home baking boosts retail while foodservice volume is hit hard by lockdowns in 2020

Berglandmilch and local players continue to lead cheese thanks to consumer demand for authentic Austrian produce

Private label continues to make headway with diverse product offering

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable growth forecast for cheese partly due to a lack of alternatives

….….continued

