Global Cheese in Indonesia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

With the growing popularity of Western foods and aggressive efforts from manufacturers to educate consumers regarding the possibility of using cheese as a main ingredient in various meals, cheese managed to post healthy double digit volume growth in 2020. During the COVID-19 outbreak, many people opted to stay at home, thus fuelling interest in baking and cooking and in turn supporting demand for cheese. Furthermore, consumers consider cheese as a nutritious product with a high calcium content a…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Cheese in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for cheese supported by rise in popularity of home cooking during lockdown

Rising interest in unpackaged hard cheese in line with increased distribution

Multinational Kraft experiencing growing competition from smaller domestic players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing availability of new innovative brands to attract more consumers

Producers adopt new marketing strategies in response to rapid rise in demand

 

