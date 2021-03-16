All news

Global Cheese in Sweden Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The Swedish government’s light touch response to the virus has meant that there were no mandated store closures, and little in the way of social control beyond recommendations. However, the government still recommends that stores should try to maintain social distancing, closed high schools and universities, and has suggested that workers should, where possible, work from home. Foodservice also saw restrictions toed to social distancing, but more importantly, consumers staying at home meant that…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cheese in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail cheese sales benefit from consumer reaction to COVID-19

Price growth stunted by economic concerns, private label and imports

Health awareness and dietary trends set to reverse declining per capita consumption

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability and better animal welfare will favour domestic producers

Vegan cheese still struggles, but demand will strengthen over the forecast period

Artisanal trends set to strengthen over the forecast period, underpinning price growth

 

….….continued

