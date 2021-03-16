Global Cheese in Thailand Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Prior to the emergence of COVID-19 in Thailand, foodservice, the dominant channel for cheese in the country, had continued to outperform retail in volume growth terms. The use of cheese for home cooking and snacking remains low amongst many local consumers as it tends to be associated with Western or foreign cuisine but the expanding number of foodservice outlets that continued to emerge across the country have strengthened growing acceptance of its consumption, particularly amongst younger Thai…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727340-cheese-in-thailand

 

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced foodservice options during lockdown supports home consumption of cheese

KCG Corp retains overall leadership in 2020, strengthening position within more popular other processed cheese

E-commerce gains share within cheese offering competitive pricing and convenience

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice will remain dominant in terms of demand but retail likely to continue benefiting from greater exposure amongst locals to cheese through this channel

 

….….continued

