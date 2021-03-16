Global Childrenswear in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Childrenswear in Nigeria Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Childrenswear has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria to a greater extent than other categories. Most Nigerians perceive childrenswear to be less essential, and many parents are perfectly happy to use hand-me-downs or second-hand clothes for their children’s every day wear, while limiting purchases of new clothes mostly to special occasions. The reduction in these kinds of occasions, which has been brought about by lockdown, restrictions on social gathering, school closures and trave…

Euromonitor International’s Childrenswear in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Childrenswear in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on school, travel, socialising limit occasions for parental purchase

Childrenswear first casualty as consumer incomes shrink

Limited retail access helps shift sales online

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reinvigorated economy key to childrenswear

Demographic advantages favour childrenswear

Retail evolution can strengthen sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 ashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

