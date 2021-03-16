All news

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market in GERMANY – IndGermany try Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of Germany e.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Logistics in China, including the following market information:

GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 (%)

The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 239620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach GERMANY $ 418070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. While the Cold Chain Logistics market size in GERMANY was GERMANY $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach GERMANY $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cold Chain Logistics bGermany inesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cold Chain Logistics in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Logistics market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

 

GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Overall Market Size

2.1 GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 GERMANY Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

