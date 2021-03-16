All news

Global Comercializadora Pepsico Mexico S de RL de CV in Packaged Food (Mexico) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, "Global Comercializadora Pepsico Mexico S de RL de CV in Packaged Food (Mexico) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021"

 

Comercializadora Pepsico will continue to push for share in packaged food, investing in continuous innovation across its product range. The company will continue to benefit from operating research and development centres in Mexico City and Monterrey, with health and wellness products likely to be its main focus. The company is likely to launch a widening range of reduced fat and reduced sugar products as it seeks to cater to increasingly health-conscious consumers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

