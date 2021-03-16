All news

Global Consumer Health in France Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to lead to an increase in growth and sales for consumer health products in 2020, with 4% value growth predicted, compared to 1% recorded in 2019. Much of this growth will be driven by panic buying, with some French consumers stockpiling goods during Q1 and Q2 of 2020 when the lockdown was in place, with consumers ensuring they had essential goods in the home. Many consumers were also concerned about contracting the virus, and therefore, they wanted to have me…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Consumer Health in France

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

….….continued

