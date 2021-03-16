All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies is expected to see marginally higher current value growth than in the previous year. Although sales of such products increased significantly during panic-buying in the first quarter of the year due to COVID-19, demand saw a sharp slowdown, after cases declined and restrictions were lifted in most areas. In addition, as stockpiling became evident in the country, shortages were seen, and retailers imposed limits on the number of such products t…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797371-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling in March is offset by slowdown as COVID-19 restrictions are eased

Growth limited by the lack of flu cases, mainly as a result of COVID-19

Brand extensions and advertisements are seen from the top players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable growth forecast, driven by antihistamines/allergy remedies

Changes in the environment, attitudes and knowledge set to contribute to growth

New product development expected to stimulate growth

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

