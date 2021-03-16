All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Brazil Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Brazil Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies during 2020 were given some extra impetus by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was particularly visible in the significant growth seen in combination products – cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies. Key brands in this particular category contain well-known pain relief ingredients in their formulations, such as aspirin and dipyrone, helping them to be classified as good for treating COVID-19 symptoms. As seen in analgesics, the sales spike w…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Brazil

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales spike for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies due to COVID-19

Drier weather contributes to pushing up sales of cough remedies

Hypera retains its position as number one player in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies sales to return to normalised levels

The weather will continue to play an important role in category sales

 

….….continued

