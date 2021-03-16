All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As was the case for other consumer health products in Croatia, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies saw heightened sales on the eve of lockdown as nervous consumers stocked up on medications to prepare for possible shortages. However, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies are not expected to see the same sharp slowdown in sales later in the year due to consumers using up excess stocks before buying more. In fact, current value sales are expected to be remarkably resilient and reco…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies as consumers take cough and cold symptoms more seriously

GSK Consumer Healthcare goes from strength to strength

Local players struggle with regulations and brand awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

 

….….continued

