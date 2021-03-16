All news

Global Danone NV/SA in Packaged Food (Belgium) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

At the end of 2016, Danone acquired WhiteWave Foods and its Belgium-based brand Alpro. This move reflects the company's ambition to tap into one of the fastest growing categories on the market, namely milk alternatives.

 

At the end of 2016, Danone acquired WhiteWave Foods and its Belgium-based brand Alpro. This move reflects the company’s ambition to tap into one of the fastest growing categories on the market, namely milk alternatives.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DANONE NV/SA IN PACKAGED FOOD (BELGIUM)

Euromonitor International

February 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Danone NV/SA: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Danone NV/SA: Competitive Position 2017

 

…continued

 

gutsy-wise

