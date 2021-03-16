All news

Global Data Center Rack Market in VIETNAM – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Rack in China, including the following market information:

.VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market 2019 (%)

The global Data Center Rack market was valued at 2406.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2911.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Data Center Rack market size in VIETNAM was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Data Center Rack businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Data Center Rack in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Data Center Rack market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks

 

VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Data Center Rack Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Data Center Rack Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle

Rittal

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

Toc.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Rack Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 VIETNAM Data Center Rack Overall Market Size

2.1 VIETNAM Data Center Rack Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 VIETNAM Data Center Rack Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026..continue

 

