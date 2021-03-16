Global Dermatologicals in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The impact of COVID-19 impact on sales of dermatologicals will be varied in Croatia. At the start of the year producers worried that lockdown would keep people at home, exposing them to less factors that affect their skin and need treatment, therefore dampening sales. However, with the number of people doing daily exercise outside to have a break from their homes rocketing in 2020, extra demand for antipruritics and topical dermatologicals was created and both categories are expected to have a s…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727358-dermatologicals-in-croatia

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-managed-service-market-2021-analysis-by-segment-product-and-applications-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyurethane-adhesives-market-size-study-by-resin-type-thermoset-thermoplastic-by-technology-solvent-borne-100-solids-dispersion-by-end-use-industry-automotive-transportation-building-construction-packaging-footwear-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dermatologicals in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dermatologicals show resilience amidst COVID-19 and its wide-ranging effects

Bayer maintains its lead in a stable competitive environment

Croatian companies generally weak in dermatologicals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prescription sales will continue to constrain retail sales of dermatologicals due to the intimate nature of dermatological complaints

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105