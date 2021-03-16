All news

Global Dermatologicals in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Changing consumer spending patterns due to the COVID-19 pandemic had a slight positive impact on sales of dermatological products in Ireland. Topical germicidals/antiseptics saw increased sales in 2020 as these products are viewed as priorities for consumers in trying to protect themselves from illness and maintain their health as best as possible. The stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic has resulted in physical manifestations such as hair loss in some consumers which has benefited sales o…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Dermatologicals in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dermatologicals benefit from consumer lifestyle changes because of COVID-19

Pandemic distancing benefits topical treatments

Dermatologicals will continue to see positive growth as consumers continue to be proactive

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Distribution channels shift as consumers look for e-commerce options

Proactive consumers will contribute to post-pandemic growth of dermatologicals

CATEGORY DATA

 

