Global Dietary Supplements in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, unlike most consumer health categories, dietary supplements is expected to see slower current value growth than in the previous year, despite rising prices. A significant proportion of Australian dietary supplements were sold to Chinese consumers via cross-border professional shoppers, or daigou. However, the category is expected to continue to be affected by changes in regulation regarding e-commerce and direct sellers in China in 2019, with daigou or small exporters now required to ob…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dietary Supplements in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Conflicting trends lead to slightly slower value growth

Clearer labelling contributes to better understanding amongst consumers

Rising demand for immunity products and new launches drive sales for players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong growth for products targeting specific problems, such as probiotics

Product revamps and launches set to drive growth

Increase expected in sales via e-commerce due to company investment

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

