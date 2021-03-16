All news

Global Dietary Supplements in Azerbaijan Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As with vitamins, dietary supplements is expected to record a spike in growth in 2020 as a result of an increased focus on health and immunity encouraged by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Consumers who wish to boost their immune system and maintain healthy bodies in order to increase their resilience to illnesses such as COVID-19 will drive demand for dietary supplements and vitamins in 2020. As such, retail value sales are expected to show growth in 2020, although this spike is not likely to las…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

 

 

Dietary Supplements in Azerbaijan

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dietary supplements set to benefit from increased focus on health and immunity in 2020

Local players struggle to make an impact in dietary supplements as Turkish brands corner the economy-medium price segment

Hectic lifestyle and COVID-19 fears drive popularity of B group combination dietary supplements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

