All news

Global Dietary Supplements in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Dietary Supplements in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Overall, dietary supplements is being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories that are deemed to be non-essential are increasingly taking a backseat in consumer purchasing plans as the efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic take an economic toll. However, supplements that are positioned to boost immunity and strength, and are available at competitive prices, are performing well.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727365-dietary-supplements-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/accountancy-software-market-trends-analysis-key-news-size-industry-share-and-regional-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-tvs-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dietary Supplements in India

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity boosters see surge in demand

Challenging economic environment undermines demand

Interest in Indian traditions proves influential during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ayurvedic products have an opportunity to kick on from increased demand during the pandemic

Micro-nutrient deficiency and urbanisation create potential, but economic conditions set to dampen demand

Health trend to present challenges as well as opportunities

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

M2M/IoT Communications�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The M2M/IoT Communications Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material and Battery Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material and Battery Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors […]
All news

Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market , Global Industry Analysis 2021-2027, Size, Share and Regional Forecast By |Kinesio Taping, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, RockTape

reporthive

“ Global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027 (Based on 2021 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Los Angeles United States: The global Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about […]