Global Dietary Supplements in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Overall, dietary supplements is being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories that are deemed to be non-essential are increasingly taking a backseat in consumer purchasing plans as the efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic take an economic toll. However, supplements that are positioned to boost immunity and strength, and are available at competitive prices, are performing well.

Euromonitor International's Dietary Supplements in India report

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dietary Supplements in India

Euromonitor International

October 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity boosters see surge in demand

Challenging economic environment undermines demand

Interest in Indian traditions proves influential during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ayurvedic products have an opportunity to kick on from increased demand during the pandemic

Micro-nutrient deficiency and urbanisation create potential, but economic conditions set to dampen demand

Health trend to present challenges as well as opportunities

