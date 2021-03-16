All news

Global Dietary Supplements in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Like vitamins, consumer demand for dietary supplements is increasing as customers look to support their immune systems and improve their overall wellness including their emotional and psychological wellbeing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dietary supplements with positioning for immune health grew strongly in 2020. Since the spring of 2020, dietary supplements sales experienced impressive growth both due to anxiety over the pandemic as well as amplified social media interest, which has be…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Dietary Supplements in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 accelerates consumer interest in dietary supplements

Probiotic supplements benefit from growing consumer interest

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

