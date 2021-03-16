All news

Global Dietary Supplements in Italy Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, consumer purchasing power plummeted due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. As a result, Italians are prioritising essential dietary supplements that boost the immune system. During the first few months of the year, sales were boosted by panic buying in response to the outbreak. Similarly, sales in the last quarter of the year are also set to be boosted by the likely second wave and increased focus on prevention. The categories that benefited most from increased consumer health co…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dietary Supplements in Italy

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted by rising consumer health awareness in response to COVID-19

Demand boosted by growing interest in prevention and long-term wellbeing

Leading brands targeting consumers with specific niche requirements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing maturity represents threat to future growth

Segmentation boosts calcium and combination dietary supplements

Strong sales attracting new large players via mergers and acquisitions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

….….continued

