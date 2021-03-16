All news

Global Digestive Remedies in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020 overall, digestive remedies is expected to see much slower current value growth than in 2019. The category is likely to be pulled in different directions by two main factors – COVID-19 and the withdrawal of products containing ranitidine. Greater demand for digestive remedies was seen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, when panic-buying of many products was seen, including digestive remedies. Consumers mostly stockpiled products such as diarrhoeal remedies and IBS tr…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Digestive Remedies in Australia

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Opposing forces impact digestive remedies

Continued dynamic growth for proton pump inhibitors

A change at the top as Zantac is withdrawn

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rebound expected from 2021 as H2 blockers sees a better performance

Both the older and younger populations set to support growth

More younger consumers expected to turn to preventative measures

….….continued

