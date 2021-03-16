All news

Global Digestive Remedies in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the digestive health sector benefited from consumer preferences shifting towards preventative health remedies. Digestive remedies benefited further from a small boost as stomach upset and diarrhoea were declared symptoms of COVID-19 and consumers bought preventative products. However, after the initial panic caused by lockdown in the spring, sales slowed in the category. This is partially attributable to the almost complete disappearance of H2 blockers sales. It rem…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Digestive Remedies in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic creates small boost for digestive remedies

Irish diet continues to fuel demand for certain digestive remedies

Growing incidence of IBS further increases need for digestive remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recall of H2 blockers results in overall decline for digestive remedies

Opportunities in combination products and gut-friendly digestive remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….….continued

