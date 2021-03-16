Global Digestive Remedies in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the digestive health sector benefited from consumer preferences shifting towards preventative health remedies. Digestive remedies benefited further from a small boost as stomach upset and diarrhoea were declared symptoms of COVID-19 and consumers bought preventative products. However, after the initial panic caused by lockdown in the spring, sales slowed in the category. This is partially attributable to the almost complete disappearance of H2 blockers sales. It rem…

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Digestive Remedies in Ireland

Euromonitor International

October 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic creates small boost for digestive remedies

Irish diet continues to fuel demand for certain digestive remedies

Growing incidence of IBS further increases need for digestive remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recall of H2 blockers results in overall decline for digestive remedies

Opportunities in combination products and gut-friendly digestive remedies

