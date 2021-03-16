All news

Global Digestive Remedies in Italy Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Digestive remedies current retail value sales increased slightly in 2020, with the category being boosted somewhat by the COVID-19 crisis. Greater demand for digestive remedies was seen at the beginning of the pandemic, when panic-buying of many products was seen, including digestive remedies. Consumers mostly stockpiled products such as diarrhoeal remedies and IBS treatments, which are both expected to see higher growth in 2020. Sales were driven by the dynamic antacids subcategory, with demand…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Digestive Remedies in Italy

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand driven by initial stockpiling and impact of anxiety on digestive health

Stressful pace of modern life boosts demand for antacids and diarrhoeal remedies

Leading brands responding to rising demand for naturally positioned options

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising consumer health awareness fuelling shift to herbal/traditional brands

 

….….continued

