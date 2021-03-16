Global Discounters in Peru Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Discounters in Peru Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Modern grocery retailers in Peru continues to develop, with some channels more appreciated and accepted by local consumers, especially in Lima but also within the country. Discounters in Peru have not met with success; even though the channel offers discounts, due to the fierce competition from other channels it has had a negative effect. This competition has made it difficult for players in discounters to remain, resulting in most of them exiting over the review period. The offers presented alm…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3051660-discounters-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Peru report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tire-reinforcement-materials-professional-survey-report-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Discounters market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-running-watches-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-05

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DISCOUNTERS IN PERU

Euromonitor International

February 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Share Is Held by One Retailer As Competitors Choose To Participate Elsewhere

New Strategies From Other Channels Make Discounters Less Appealing

Private Label Forges A Place Amongst Known Brands

Competitive Landscape

Hiper Bodega Precio Uno Emerges

Maxi Ahorro Changes Strategy and Records Improved Performance

Channel Data

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Unexpected Climate Phenomena Forces Players To Rethink Strategies

Secondary Cities Take the Lead in Growth Opportunities

Fast Fashion Retailers Continue To Exceed Expectations

Convenience Stores Is New Strong Performer in Modern Grocery Retailers

Internet Retailing: Cyber Days Boost Acceptance of This Channel

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2012-2017

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 15 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 19 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 23 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 25 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 27 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 29 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 31 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 33 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 35 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 36 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 37 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 38 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 39 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 40 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 41 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 42 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 43 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 44 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 45 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 46 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 47 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 48 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 49 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 50 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 51 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017

Table 52 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017

Table 53 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017

Table 54 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2014-2017

Table 55 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022

Table 56 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 57 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 58 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 59 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 60 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 62 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 63 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 64 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 65 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 66 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 67 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 68 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 69 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 70 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 71 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 72 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 73 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 74 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Table 75 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2017-2022

Table 76 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2017-2022

Table 77 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2017-2022

Table 78 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 79 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022

Table 80 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)