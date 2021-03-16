All news

Global Dog Food in Eastern Europe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In Eastern Europe, dog food remains a category with high potential for growth as expenditure per dog keeps rising. While some markets were affected by economic downturns, most recorded confident growth over the review period due to increased levels of disposable incomes, shift from home-made food to industrially prepared dog food as well as the strengthening trend of pet humanisation. Dogs are increasingly regarded as members of the family, which results in strong growth for premium products.

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Eastern Europe global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLECONTENTS

Dog Food in Eastern Europe
Euromonitor International
April 2019
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

