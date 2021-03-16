Global Drinking Milk Products in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

In 2020, volume sales of drinking milk products are expected to recover from the negative growth trend at the end of the review period. This is largely being driven by a return to positive growth for shelf stable milk (where brick liquid cartons are dominant), which has seen significant stockpiling by consumers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other categories, however, including fresh milk and milk alternatives, are set to record further declines in volume sales in 2020, albeit at a lower…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Drinking Milk Products in Argentina

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling leads to growth for shelf stable milk at expense of fresh milk in 2020

Fat-free milk and other milk alternatives boosted by new players and products in 2020

Mastellone Hnos retains lead as Adecoagro grows value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower demand for shelf stable milk contributes to negative value growth in 2021

Lower unit prices contribute to positive value growth over the forecast period

….….continued

