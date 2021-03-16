All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Austria Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 and governmental restrictions to try and stop the spread of the virus are expected to greatly impact the sale of drinking milk products in Austria, accelerating certain long-run trends and in some cases creating entirely new ones. As with other products in the dairy category in 2020, the mandatory closure of all non-essential stores in March precipitated a sharp decline in foodservice volume sales of drinking milk products. With restaurants and cafés in particular shut down for long per…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Drinking Milk Products in Austria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown shifts demand to shelf stable milk and creates sharp decline in foodservice volume sales

Berglandmilch will struggle to maintain lead due to private label dominance in organic milk products

Oatly benefits from several concomitant lifestyle trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fresh Austrian milk will recover, with a focus on semi-skimmed fresh milk

Milk as the new energy and protein drink?

 

