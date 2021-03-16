Global Drinking Milk Products in Sweden Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

2020 is set to see solid, positive volume growth in retail sales of drinking milk products, following the consistent y-o-y decline seen over the review period. The effect of COVID-19 on consumption trends is the main driver of this, as the closure of high schools and universities and consumers working from home wherever possible, as well as consumer anxiety about the risks of infection saw more people staying at home. At the same time, although foodservice channels remained open, the government…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Drinking Milk Products in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stay at home during pandemic and resurrect drinking milk products

Health and lifestyle concerns accelerate, drive demand for lactose-free

Milk alternatives benefits from sustainability trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label set to make gains, slowing price development

Function demand set to rise in aftermath of pandemic

Sustainability trends set to widen, driven by younger consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

….….continued

