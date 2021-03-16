Global Drinking Milk Products in Sweden Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

2020 is set to see solid, positive volume growth in retail sales of drinking milk products, following the consistent y-o-y decline seen over the review period. The effect of COVID-19 on consumption trends is the main driver of this, as the closure of high schools and universities and consumers working from home wherever possible, as well as consumer anxiety about the risks of infection saw more people staying at home. At the same time, although foodservice channels remained open, the government…

Drinking Milk Products in Sweden

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers stay at home during pandemic and resurrect drinking milk products

Health and lifestyle concerns accelerate, drive demand for lactose-free

Milk alternatives benefits from sustainability trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label set to make gains, slowing price development

Function demand set to rise in aftermath of pandemic

Sustainability trends set to widen, driven by younger consumers

