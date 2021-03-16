Global Drinking Milk Products in Thailand Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Certain trends which were starting to impact demand for various drinking milk products towards the end of the review period were strengthened in 2020 including greater concern over the sugar content of some products. This was exacerbated by the implementation of a sugar tax which came into effect in October 2019, which encouraged players to reformulate their products with alternative sweeteners or reduce the sugar content of their beverages. However, this new regulation only served to highlight…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727380-drinking-milk-products-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-costume-jewelry-market-2021-industry-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-location-analytics-market-size-study-by-component-solutions-and-services-by-deployment-on-premises-hosted-by-software-geocoding-reverse-geocoding-thematic-mapping-reporting-data-integration-spatial-analysis-others-by-end-users-bfsi-it-telecommunications-retail-healthcare-government-transportation-energy-utilities-other-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Drinking Milk Products in Thailand

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shelf stable products benefit from stockpiling during initial stages of lockdown, while niche of other milk alternatives continues to attract health-conscious urban consumers

Overall leader Lactasoy continues to come under pressure from more dynamic players in shelf stable milk and other milk alternatives

Drive to support local dairy farmers struggling due to the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105