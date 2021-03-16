All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The substantial share of drinking milk products held by foodservice in the Philippines experienced a significant decline in Q2 2020 as many of these establishments were forced to close during the lockdown in response to the emergence of COVID-19 in the country, despite permitted takeaway and delivery options. This resulted in a notable shift in demand for drinking milk products through retail as local consumers were forced to spend prolonged amounts of time at home, in addition to a greater conc…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Drinking Milk Products in the Philippines

February 2021

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Notable shift in channels and home seclusion trend result in greater upturn in demand for drinking milk products during lockdown

Nestlé retains convincing leadership in 2020 due to wide product portfolio and consumer loyalty

Smaller channels which rely on impulse purchases of drinking milk products struggle during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

 

