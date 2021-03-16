All news

Global Etn Franz Colruyt NV in Packaged Food (Belgium) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Global Etn Franz Colruyt NV in Packaged Food (Belgium) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021

 

Recognising the growing popularity of mobile usage and purchases made through mobile devices within retailing, in 2017, Etn Franz Colruyt launched several mobile apps. Amongst these was the app “SmartWithFood”, which features detailed information on every private label food item in the Colruyt range. Additionally, Etn Franz Colruyt is continuing with its “best price” strategy and further expanding its network of outlets in Belgium.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

