Global Eye Care in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Eye care is expected to see slightly higher current value growth in 2020 than in 2019, due to lockdowns implemented to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. Greater numbers of people are suffering from eye problems due to the increase in the amount of time spent on screens, as more consumers work from home, and as people entertain themselves during lockdown by playing video games and watching films. Digital screens can cause eye strain and tiredness, which were already becoming more common amongs…

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Eye Care in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent on screens for work and entertainment contributes to growth

Dry eye disease contributes to the growth of standard eye care

The top players grow their shares as consumers seek familiar brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing use of digital devices expected to maintain growth

Standard eye care set to be boosted by the ageing population

Allergy eye care to grow due to the longer allergy season and rising allergen levels

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

….….continued

