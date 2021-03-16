Global Eye Care in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As global warming continues to intensify, hay fever season is starting earlier in Ireland compared to previous years and pollen levels are rising in the warmer summer months. This likely means that more people will experience allergy symptoms and for longer periods, as global warming progresses. Hay fever symptoms such as cough and runny nose were also confusing as similar symptoms are associated with COVID-19. The lockdown in Ireland may have made hay fever more bearable in the early spring as…
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Ireland report
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Eye Care in Ireland
Euromonitor International
October 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Earlier hay fever season than usual boosts eye care sales
Standard eye care remains dominant due to high exposure to digital screens during COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 lifestyle changes and climate change assist steady growth of eye care in Ireland
Global warming will continue to boost allergy eye care
