Global Food, Beverages and Tobacco in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Industry exports saw accelerated growth in 2018, as Brazil’s beef exports surged to record levels. According to the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (ABIEC), the country exported 1.35 million tonnes of beef during 2018, which represented an increase of 12.2% year-on-year. Growth was underpinned by Asia’s growing appetite for meat, with Hong Kong and China topping external demand. However, trade bans imposed by both the EU on chicken exports, and Russia on pork meat, continued to weigh down o…
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912526-food-beverages-and-tobacco-in-brazil
Product coverage: Beverages, Food, Tobacco Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wireless-ultrasound-system-2021-market-segmentationapplicationtechnology-market-analysis-research-report-to-2026-2021-02-11
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food, Beverages and Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-medical-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2026-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLECONTENTS
Headlines
Prospects
Growing Global Meat Demand To Drive Brazil’s Export Gains
Logistical Issues and Unstable Economic Environment To Continue Inflating Production Prices
Cautious Environment for Spending To Ease Gradually in the Near Term
Competitive Landscape
Leading Brazilian Meat Producer To Expand Global Footprint
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover
Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin
Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million
Chart 5 Meat and Meat Products Turnover
Chart 6 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats Turnover
Chart 7 Dairy Products Turnover
Chart 8 Grain Mill Products Turnover
Chart 9 Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals Turnover
Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 11 Cost Structure , LCU million
Chart 12 Costs’ Structure
Chart 13 BB Costs
Chart 14 Evolution of BB Costs
Trade
Chart 15 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance , LCU million
Chart 16 Exports by Category
Chart 17 Exports by Country , LCU million
Chart 18 Imports by Category
Chart 19 Imports by Country , LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 20 Market Structure , LCU million
Chart 21 Market Structure by Category , LCU million
Buyers
Chart 22 Market Structure by Buyer
Chart 23 Demand Structure
Chart 24 BB Buyers
Chart 25 Evolution of BB Buyers
Firmographics
Chart 26 Employment Statistics and Productivity
Chart 27 Number of Companies by Company’s Size
Chart 28 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover , % of total Turnover
Chart 29 Industry Concentration , % share of Turnover
Chart 30 Top Companies’ Shares , % of Turnover
Chart 31 Top Companies’ Share Dynamics , % of Turnover
Chart 32 Turnover Performance by Company
Industry Context
Chart 33 Industry vs GDP Performance , % YOY growth
Chart 34 Food, Beverages and Tobacco vs Other Industries , LCU million
Chart 35 Industry Turnover by Region , USD million
Chart 36 Food, Beverages and Tobacco in Latin America , USD million
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105