Global Footwear in Nigeria Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Value sales of footwear in current terms are set to drop in 2020 for the first time over the review period. This is wholly a result of the pandemic, and above all the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s struggling economy. Economic contraction is set to return the country to recession in 2020 after its struggles to rebuild in the wake of the 2015 oil price crash. This has weakened consumer confidence, as well as driving up unemployment and driving down disposable incomes, and as a result, sales of f…
Euromonitor International’s Footwear in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Children’s Footwear, Men’s Footwear, Women’s Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Footwear in Nigeria
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Higher ticket footwear sales hot by economic contraction
Work, education, social restrictions slow volume demand
Casualisation fuelled by virus, younger consumption habits
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nigeria well set for recovery in footwear
Urbanisation a key trend supporting growth
Retail evolution tilts sales away from informal sales
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
