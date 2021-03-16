Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

FF energy drinks, or to be more precise, reduced-sugar energy drinks – in keeping with today’s desire among consumers to keep sugar intake to a minimum – are currently the most dynamic FF beverages. FF sports drinks are also seeing dynamic growth. Sales of these products are being given a boost by busy modern lifestyles, which often also include sporting activity, as well as manufacturers’ innovation.

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Switzerland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Reduced-sugar Energy Drinks Most Dynamic in Ff Beverages

Ff Beverages Gradually Moving Beyond Their Core Millennial Consumer Base

Ff Seen As A Marker for Healthiness

Competitive Landscape

Red Bull Maintains Its Leading Position

Rivella Moves Into Ff Bottled Water As It Acquires the Focus Water Brand

Commodity Prices A Potential Threat To Ff Chocolate-based Flavoured Powder Drinks

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional 100% Juice: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

