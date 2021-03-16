Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Consumption of fortified/functional packaged food continued to decline in 2019, with value growth due almost entirely to price increases. Fortification and the use of functional ingredients were not widely employed by packaged food manufacturers in Egypt during the review period. As a result, consumer awareness of the potential benefits of FF products remained quite low. Demand was further hampered by the fallout from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound in late 2016. This move caused retail un…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367431-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Egypt report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fortified/Functional (FF).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/globa-on-line-ups-system-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-infection-surveillance-solutions-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Fortification and the use of functional ingredients remains limited among domestic producers

FF breakfast cereals remains the most dynamic

Public health initiatives could support interest in fortified/functional packaged food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Président extends its lead

The Almarai brand introduces new packaging in FF shelf stable milk

Danone Egypt narrows the gap on Nestlé Egypt in FF baby food

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105