Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a greater interest in health and wellness trends, COVID-19 only had a marginal impact on FF fruit/vegetable juice. Although the category recorded a decline in sales in retail volume sales in 2020, the decline was less severe than 2019.

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Greece report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 fails to boost FF fruit/vegetable juice
FF tea gains momentum thanks to investment and new product launches
Home seclusion benefits some products in fortified/functional beverages as others feel the loss of impulse consumption
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
FF tea continues to gain momentum as COVID-19 leaves its mark on consumers
Room to grow in FF fruit/vegetable juice as interest in health and wellness grows
Players look to ginger and vitamin C as consumers seek a pick me up
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional 100% Juice: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
MARKET DATA

…..Continued.

