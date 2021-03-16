Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Retail sales of fortified/functional packaged food is set to see a stronger growth in 2020 than in 2019, but not markedly higher than seen over the review period. This is partly because many of the key products in this group, such as FF confectionery, FF gum or functional dairy products like the probiotic drinking yoghurt brand Benecol are rarely consumed as part of a meal, and have benefited less from the rise in at home consumption brought about by restrictions to foodservice outlets and consu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367432-fortified-functional-packaged-food-in-finland

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Finland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-environmental-monitoring-instrument-industry-marketresearch-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-dual-fuel-engine-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fortified/functional sees less bounce from lockdown

Changes in meal patterns drive new sales that may linger post virus

Sharpening health concerns have less effect on FF

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Room for protein development

Economic uncertainty will see prices slow and Finnish made FF prosper

Innovation needs more than new flavours

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bread: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Bread: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105