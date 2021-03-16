All news

Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

One of the least dynamic categories within health and wellness in Brazil in 2020, fortified/functional (FF) products have been losing appeal as a more holistic approach towards health gains traction. Consumers are increasingly perceiving not only FF and BFY as basic claims, choosing products that offer a wider range of benefits into one, such as free from, organic, naturally healthy, etc. Driven by more competitive subcategories, such as powder milk, yoghurt and sweet biscuits, unit prices are p…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Brazil report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bread, FF Breakfast Cereals, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Pasta, FF Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, FF Vegetable and Seed Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Fortified/Functional products lose appeal as a holistic approach towards health gains traction
Home seclusion benefits FF sweet biscuits through snacking occasions and child appeal
Immunity-boosting functionalities fuelled by COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery ahead, but still far from other HW categories
Probiotics on the rise – compliance with regulation is key to success
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Milk: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Fortified/Functional Yoghurt by Standard Fat vs Reduced Fat: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

