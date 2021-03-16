Global Fortified/Functional Beverages Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

FF bottled water continued to see dynamic double-digit growth in current value terms in 2020, with these products perceived to be a healthy and natural way to boost your intake of vitamins and minerals. The affordability of these products is also another key attraction, with FF bottled water being cheaper than carbonates, fruit/vegetable juice, and sports drinks. As demand has risen so too has the range of brands and products, with this persuading retailers to provide more shelf space and thus c…

Euromonitor International’s Fortified/Functional Beverages in Poland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

FF bottled water continues to flourish

Home seclusion puts the brakes on the growth of FF energy drinks and sports drinks

Stockpiling has limited impact on sales of FF beverages as consumers focus on staples

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The desire for a healthy immune system key to sales

Concerns over the health impact of FF energy drinks on younger consumers raises the question of potential age-based sales restrictions

New product development expected to be informed by COVID-19 crisis, but economic pressure likely to curtail growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Bottled Water: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Non-Cola Carbonates: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional 100% Juice: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Juice Drinks (up to 24% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Key Functional Ingredients in Fortified/Functional Nectars (25-99% juice): % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Fortified/Functional Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Distribution of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Fortified/Functional Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

…..Continued.

