Global Global Key Insights of Growing Connected Appliances Ecosystem Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

A New Market Study, "Global Global Key Insights of Growing Connected Appliances Ecosystem Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021"

 

The key selling point of connected appliances is not connectivity but services offered by the eco-system. A huge business eco-system is expected to be built, with collective efforts from upstream industries, such as semiconductor and artificial intelligence, to downstream industries, such as retailing and packaging. To drive inter-operability, cross-industry collaboration on common standards, matching chips and a brand agnostic operating system are critical.

Euromonitor International’s Global Key Insights of Growing Connected Appliances Ecosystem global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape – be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer’s shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Key Insights of Growing Connected Appliances Ecosystem

Euromonitor International

February 2018

Introduction

Huge Market and Ecosystem

Upstream Industries

Adjacent Industries

Downstream Industries

Strategies

Recommendations

 

 

