Global Healthcare and Social Services in France Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2018, the French government introduced a 5-year investment plan for 2018-2022, with a budget of EUR57.1 billion. EUR4.9 billion is set to be allocated to healthcare, and will be distributed between hospital renovations, telemedicine, the introduction of artificial intelligence, improvements in care homes, and other areas. In 2019, as a result of strikes among French hospital workers, the government unveiled an additional emergency package, taking over EUR10 billion of public hospital debt ove…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697459-healthcare-and-social-services-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/frozen-bakery-market-2021-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fatty-alcohols-market-size-study-by-type-short-chain-pure-midcut-long-chain-higher-chain-application-industrial-domestic-cleaning-personal-care-lubricants-plasticizers-pharmaceutical-formulation-food-nutrition-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Healthcare and Social Services in France

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

COVID-19 ignites further discussion regarding the French healthcare system

Demand for medical services heightened by rising number of chronic diseases

Ageing population set to continue stimulating climbing need for social services

Competitive Landscape

Digital transition projected to accelerate in the healthcare industry

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Hospitals, Medical And Dental Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Social Work Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Veterinary Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105