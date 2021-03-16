Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Australia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Australia Market Research Report 2020

In 2020, herbal/traditional products is expected to see a similar current value growth rate to that seen in the previous year, with COVID-19 having little real impact on sales. Any additional growth in each category, mainly from stockpiling, has tended to be attributed to standard products, as although these may have side-effects, they are also considered to be more effective, which has been important to consumers due to the virus. Most individual categories are also expected to see similar grow…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Herbal/Traditional Products in Australia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Little impact on the growth rate from COVID-19

Herbal/traditional topical analgesics grows well from a low base

Blackmores and Swisse suffer from the loss of daigou

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High growth for herbal/traditional sleep aids as lives become more hectic

A holistic approach to health set to contribute to growth

 

