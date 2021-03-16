All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Brazil Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Herbal/traditional vitamins and dietary supplements account for a significant portion of overall herbal/traditional products sales in Brazil, a fact that has been significantly contributing to the overall category’s sales spike in 2020. Consumers have been increasing their purchases of products that are believed to boost immunisation. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, consumers increased consumption of items that are thought to help protect them against COVID-19. Garlic sales soared i…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Herbal/Traditional Products in Brazil

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic driving sales of herbal/traditional products

Herbal/traditional products offers potential for smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

 

