Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic will offer both opportunities and threats for herbal/traditional products in 2020. The opportunity for the category comes in form of heightened demand for natural living and products that seem less processed and man-made. As consumers switch to fresh produce and cooking at home, herbal/traditional remedies have seemed like a more instinctive choice to suit this new lifestyle. Furthermore, with workers spending increasing amounts of time at home, they often find themselves u…
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 a double-edged sword for herbal/traditional products as consumers switch to home-made alternatives
Locals put up a brave fight in a highly fragmented category
Zagreb earthquake leads to increased demand for herbal/traditional sleep aids
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow progress for herbal/traditional products as consumers slowly change behaviour over the forecast period
Current consumer impatience works in favour of standard products
Official bodies welcome efforts to switch to herbal/traditional products over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020
….….continued
