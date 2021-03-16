All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic will offer both opportunities and threats for herbal/traditional products in 2020. The opportunity for the category comes in form of heightened demand for natural living and products that seem less processed and man-made. As consumers switch to fresh produce and cooking at home, herbal/traditional remedies have seemed like a more instinctive choice to suit this new lifestyle. Furthermore, with workers spending increasing amounts of time at home, they often find themselves u…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Herbal/Traditional Products in Croatia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 a double-edged sword for herbal/traditional products as consumers switch to home-made alternatives

Locals put up a brave fight in a highly fragmented category

Zagreb earthquake leads to increased demand for herbal/traditional sleep aids

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow progress for herbal/traditional products as consumers slowly change behaviour over the forecast period

Current consumer impatience works in favour of standard products

Official bodies welcome efforts to switch to herbal/traditional products over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020

….….continued

