Global Herbal/Traditional Products in France Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As the trend for natural products increases, growth for herbal/traditional products continues to increase in 2020, with the upward trend for natural items further boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The best results in 2020 are expected to be seen from herbal products that combat anxiety and improve sleep, as consumers stress increases in response to the pandemic. In addition, those products that boost the immune system, grew in popularity during Q1 and Q2, with consumers reaching for these ite…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Herbal/Traditional Products in France

October 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the consumption of products that help relieve stress and aid relaxation

Herbal/traditional sleep aids records the strongest value growth, as heightened anxieties increase sleep deprivation

Laboratoires Arkopharma leads the landscape in 2020, benefiting from the popularity of both Arkogélules and Arkofluides

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

 

