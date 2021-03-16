All news

Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Ireland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Herbal/traditional products recorded particularly strong performance in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic in conjunction with the ever-increasing demand for natural products as more Irish consumers become more interested in healthy lifestyles, wellbeing and self-optimisation. Consumers are looking at improving their health for the long term and coming to understand that physiological health and mental health are very interconnected, thus to improve their wellbeing, they are taking a holistic…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Herbal/Traditional Products in Ireland

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Irish consumers increasingly turn to more natural alternatives to address certain health-related issues

Consumers continue to seek out herbal/traditional dermatologicals

Strongest performance for herbal/traditional topical analgesics continues

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further fragmentation for herbal/traditional products as landscape expands

Herbal/traditional sleep remedies in demand during pandemic

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

 

